Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Division along with their counterparts in the Japan Ground Self Defense Force kicked off Exercise Forest Light 19.1 in the Oita Prefecture of Japan, December 7th. Forest Light is a semi-annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance the collective defense capabilities of the U.S. - Japan alliance in a dynamic and challenging environment.



Back in the States,

Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, recently wrapped-up a predeployment training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. Also known as the "Darkhorse Battalion", 3/5 Marines conducted the training as preparation for an upcoming deployment next year as the ground combat element of the 11th MEU.



Also in the news,

December 7th marks the 77th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. The attack was the precipitating force for America entering the second World War. In 1994 congress designated December 7th to be “National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” transforming the day of infamy to a day of remembrance.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.