    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the 1st Marine Division, 7th Marine Regiment, participated in exercise Steel Knight 2019 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 1. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that enables Marines and Sailors to operate in a realistic environment, to develop necessary skillsets to maintain a fully capable Marine Air Ground Task Force.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors with the Essex Amphibious Readiness Group, recently participated in exercise Eastern Maverick 19, a bilateral amphibious and land-based exercise set to strengthen critical war fighting capabilities and enhance readiness among the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Qatari Armed Forces. The 13th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations alongside the Essex ARG, in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the central region.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2018
    Date Posted: 12.04.2018 15:56
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Essex ARG
    Marine Corps
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    Training
    13th MEU
    Amphibious Readiness Group
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Steel Knight 19
    Eastern Maverick 19

