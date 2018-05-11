Interview with Lt. Cesar Mize on Sons of the American Legion Radio. Interviewed by Mr. Ken Kraetzer.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2018 08:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54917
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106263584.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Cesar Mize interview Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Radio Report, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT