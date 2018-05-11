(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Cesar Mize interview Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Radio Report

    Lt. Cesar Mize interview Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Radio Report

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    Interview with Lt. Cesar Mize on Sons of the American Legion Radio. Interviewed by Mr. Ken Kraetzer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2018
    Date Posted: 12.03.2018 08:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54917
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106263584.mp3
    Length: 00:09:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Cesar Mize interview Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Radio Report, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy
    WTI
    SMWDC
    Warfare Tactics Instructor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT