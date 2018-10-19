AFN Kunsan radio news about efficient energy consumption and Kunsan AB War Reserve Material (WRM) management.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2018 20:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54915
|Filename:
|1812/DOD_106263069.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 10-19-2018, by SrA shamar smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT