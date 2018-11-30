(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 30 November 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: A next generation chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear, or CBRN protective mask is well on its way to replacing the Aircrew Eye and Respiratory Protection system on rotary wing aircraft like the HH-60G Pave Hawk and the UH-1N Huey.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 November 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

