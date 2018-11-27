Today's Story: The Air Force's revitalizing the squadron effort is built around the idea that squadrons are the beating heart of the air force, the place where air force culture resides, innovation is born and where airmen succeed in mission execution.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2018 14:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54813
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106249368.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|31
This work, Air Force Radio News 2018 November 27 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT