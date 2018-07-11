(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars Episode 53 with Staff Sgt. Cameron Dunn

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2018

    Audio by Catherine White 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, 363 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with Staff Sgt. Cameron Dunn, wing chaplain assistant. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2018
    Date Posted: 11.26.2018 15:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54769
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106246492.mp3
    Length: 00:16:25
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, The Pillars Episode 53 with Staff Sgt. Cameron Dunn, by Catherine White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #resiliency
    #AFFamily
    #363 ISRW
    #The Pillars
    #TWENTY-FIFTH AIR FORCE
    #AirmenStories

    • LEAVE A COMMENT