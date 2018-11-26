Date Taken: 11.26.2018 Date Posted: 11.26.2018 14:52 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54763 Filename: 1811/DOD_106246342.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 27

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 2018 November 26 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.