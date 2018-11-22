(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 22 November 2018

    Pacific Pulse: 22 November 2018

    JAPAN

    11.22.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Army Garrison Japan conducts an emergency response exercise and the Ronald Reagan and John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Groups conduct a dual-carrier exercise in the Philippine Sea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2018
    Date Posted: 11.25.2018 20:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54752
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106244012.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 22 November 2018, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    Camp Zama
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)
    Carrier Strike Group
    USFJ
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Pacific Pulse
    Super Typhoon Yutu

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT