Date Taken: 11.14.2018 Date Posted: 11.15.2018 22:30 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54656 Filename: 1811/DOD_106221113.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2018 Genre News Location: JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 181114 - Radio Newscast, by SSgt Stacy Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.