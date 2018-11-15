(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 15 November 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Story:
    After several months, an innovative program in the 388th Fighter Wing is proving it has the potential to deliver combat power more efficiently and may shape how the Air Force determines future requirements to sustain F-35A Lightning II operations.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2018
    Date Posted: 11.15.2018 12:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Fighter
    F-35
    Lightning
    Air Force
    USAF
    Innovation
    388
    AFRN

