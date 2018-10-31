Misawa Radio Report addressing safety procedures during Halloween trick-or-treating.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2018 01:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54647
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106217531.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Halloween Safety, by PO2 Devin Kates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT