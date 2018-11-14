(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 14 November 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 14 November 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: One pilot was killed and another pilot was transferred to Val Verde Regional Medical Center when an Air Force T-38C Talon aircraft crashed at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas on November 13th around 7:40 p.m.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2018
    Date Posted: 11.14.2018 13:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54632
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106215260.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 30

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 November 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pilot
    crash
    Talon
    aircraft
    Texas
    Air Force
    Laughlin
    AFRN
    T-38C

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT