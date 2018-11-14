Today's story: One pilot was killed and another pilot was transferred to Val Verde Regional Medical Center when an Air Force T-38C Talon aircraft crashed at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas on November 13th around 7:40 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2018 13:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54632
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106215260.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|30
This work, Air Force Radio News 14 November 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT