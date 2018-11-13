(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 13 November 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Airmen in the flying training community now have a direct line to the commander of 19th Air Force. Coalition partners from three different countries were among the graduates of the first-ever deployed senior non-commissioned officer leadership course at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing in Southwest Asia.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2018
    Date Posted: 11.13.2018 15:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 13 November 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

