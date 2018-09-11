(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    21 Bells Veterans Day audio

    21 Bells Veterans Day audio

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Audio of 21 bells ringing. There is a national campaign called Bells of Peace: A National World War I Remembrance, aims to celebrate the end of World War I and commemorate those who served and sacrificed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2018
    Date Posted: 11.09.2018 15:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54591
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106203315.mp3
    Length: 00:01:42
    Year 2018
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 57
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21 Bells Veterans Day audio, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    bells of peace

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT