    AFN Radio Joe Show - Forward Command Post

    CAMP MARECHAL DE LATTRE DE TASSIGNY, KOSOVO

    11.09.2018

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Pfc. Gage Broussard from the 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, is interviewed on AFN Radio's "The Joe Show." Broussard, a medic for Bravo Troop, 3rd Platoon, talks about his experiences with the Forward Command Post in Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2018
    Date Posted: 11.09.2018 08:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2018
    Location: CAMP MARECHAL DE LATTRE DE TASSIGNY, ZZ
    4th Infantry Division
    3rd Squadron
    61st Cavalry Regiment
    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

