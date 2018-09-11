Pfc. Gage Broussard from the 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, is interviewed on AFN Radio's "The Joe Show." Broussard, a medic for Bravo Troop, 3rd Platoon, talks about his experiences with the Forward Command Post in Kosovo.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2018 08:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54576
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106201566.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|CAMP MARECHAL DE LATTRE DE TASSIGNY, ZZ
This work, AFN Radio Joe Show - Forward Command Post, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
