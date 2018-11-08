(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 08 November 2018

    Air Force Radio News 08 November 2018

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story:
    Airmen selected for an extended deployment can now apply for an advanced assignment, giving families of the deployed airman the option to move to the advanced assignment early.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2018
    Date Posted: 11.08.2018 14:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54571
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106199464.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 08 November 2018, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    AFRN
    Extended Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT