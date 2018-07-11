U.S. Army Europe Commander LT GEN Christopher Cavoli welcomed two new leaders to the USAEUR team at a patch ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, BG Ellen Clark and German Brig. Gen. Hartmut Renk.
Date Taken:
|11.07.2018
Date Posted:
|11.08.2018 12:40
Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54568
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106198849.mp3
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAEUR Radio News Update Renk COS Patch Ceremony, by Tony Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
