    USAEUR Radio News Update Renk COS Patch Ceremony

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    11.07.2018

    Audio by Tony Sweeney 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    U.S. Army Europe Commander LT GEN Christopher Cavoli welcomed two new leaders to the USAEUR team at a patch ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, BG Ellen Clark and German Brig. Gen. Hartmut Renk.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2018
    Date Posted: 11.08.2018 12:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54568
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106198849.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Army
    USAEUR U.S. Army Europe
    Renk

