Date Taken: 10.27.2018 Date Posted: 11.06.2018 13:20 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54508 Filename: 1811/DOD_106190191.mp3 Length: 00:00:58 Year 2018 Location: STORÅS, NO

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2nd Tank Battlion Recovery - Trident Juncture 18 - Radio, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.