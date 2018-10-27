(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Tank Battlion Recovery - Trident Juncture 18 - Radio

    2nd Tank Battlion Recovery - Trident Juncture 18 - Radio

    STORÅS, NORWAY

    10.27.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    U.S. Marines from 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division recover an Assault Breaker Vehicle during Exercise Trident Juncture 18 in Norway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2018
    Date Posted: 11.06.2018 13:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54508
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106190191.mp3
    Length: 00:00:58
    Year 2018
    Location: STORÅS, NO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Tank Battlion Recovery - Trident Juncture 18 - Radio, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Norway
    U.S. Marines
    2nd Marine Division
    2nd Tank Battalion
    tridentjuncture18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT