    Air Force Radio News 05 November 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Following Hurricane Michael, several important missions will resume at Tyndall AFB in the next few months, and others will temporarily shift to other locations. Also, the Air Force also announced the temporary relocation of F-22s from Tyndall.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2018
    Date Posted: 11.05.2018 14:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54499
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106186345.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 05 November 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-22
    Tyndall AFB
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    AFRN
    Hurricane Michael
    Tyndall Update

