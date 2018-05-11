(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11.05.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps recently visited the 3rd Marine Logistics Group to evaluate the support capabilities of the 3rd MLG at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. The ROK Marine Logistics Group has worked closely with 3rd Marine Logistics Group since the beginning of the unit back in 1958. Combined exercises like Freedom Banner and Ssang Yong have highlighted this partnership and strengthened the bond between the two units.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1983,
    300 Marines of the 22d Marine Amphibious Unit staged an amphibious and helicopter landing on the island of Carriacou, 15 miles northeast of Grenada, in a search for Cuban military installations or personnel. 17 Grenadian soldiers were captured, and arms, ammunition, and training sites were found. The next day the 22d MAU left the Caribbean area and proceeded to Beirut, Lebanon to replace the 24th MAU.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2018
    Date Posted: 11.06.2018 08:10
