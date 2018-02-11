Trident Juncture 18 enhances the U.S. and NATO Allies’ and partners’ abilities to work together collectively to conduct military operations under challenging conditions.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2018
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2018 09:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54478
|Filename:
|1811/DOD_106182391.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|DRIVA, NO
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trident Juncture 18 - Artillery Fire Support - Norway - Radio, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT