(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Trident Juncture 18 - Artillery Fire Support - Norway - Radio

    Trident Juncture 18 - Artillery Fire Support - Norway - Radio

    DRIVA, NORWAY

    11.02.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    Trident Juncture 18 enhances the U.S. and NATO Allies’ and partners’ abilities to work together collectively to conduct military operations under challenging conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2018
    Date Posted: 11.04.2018 09:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54478
    Filename: 1811/DOD_106182391.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Location: DRIVA, NO
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trident Juncture 18 - Artillery Fire Support - Norway - Radio, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Norway
    10th Marines
    U.S. Marines
    Artillery
    tridentjuncture18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT