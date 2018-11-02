On this Pacific Pulse, Airmen from Yokota deliver relief supplies to the Marianas, the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade is reactivated at Camp Zama, and Marines conduct annual gas chamber training at MCAS Iwakuni.
This work, Pacific Pulse: 02 November 2018, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
