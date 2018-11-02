(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 02 November 2018

    JAPAN

    11.02.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Airmen from Yokota deliver relief supplies to the Marianas, the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade is reactivated at Camp Zama, and Marines conduct annual gas chamber training at MCAS Iwakuni.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 02 November 2018, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

