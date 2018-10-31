Today's story:
The 50th annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium brought top Air Force leadership to Grapevine, Texas, Oct. 25 to 27, to address issues of interest to the mobility force and the Air Force as a whole.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2018 14:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54443
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106170374.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Air Force Radio News 31 October 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT