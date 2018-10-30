(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 30 October 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories:
    Air Mobility Command held its first-ever Phoenix Spark Tank competition where four finalists proposed their innovation ideas to a panel of judges.

    The ideas presented included solutions to problems that exist with cargo parachutes, abnormal wear to landing gear and even painting aircraft parts.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2018
    Date Posted: 10.30.2018 13:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54414
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106166406.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 October 2018 B, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    AMC
    innovation
    AFRN
    Spark Tank

