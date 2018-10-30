Today's stories:
Air Mobility Command held its first-ever Phoenix Spark Tank competition where four finalists proposed their innovation ideas to a panel of judges.
The ideas presented included solutions to problems that exist with cargo parachutes, abnormal wear to landing gear and even painting aircraft parts.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2018 13:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54414
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106166406.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 October 2018 B, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT