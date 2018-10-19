(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shopping Cart Theft Auto (TFN Spot)

    Shopping Cart Theft Auto (TFN Spot)

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.19.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Katie Curtis and Cpl. Jason Kolela

    AFN Iwakuni

    Spot to combat removal of shopping carts from Commissary premises.

    Radio
    Spots
    Shopping Carts

