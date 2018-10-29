Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force–Europe 19.1 and Norwegian Army soldiers recently conducted aircraft medical evacuations and discussed air-control tactics training during Exercise Northern Screen in Setermoen, Norway. Northern Screen is a bilateral exercise that includes cold-weather and mountain-warfare training between MRF-E Marines and the Norwegian military.



Also in the Corps,

Marines and aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 recently completed a three aircraft aerial refueling mission above the East China Sea, coming from their home station at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.



During this time in Marine Corps history in 1943,

During the months of October and November, Major Joe Foss, former governor of South Dakota, was credited with shooting down 26 enemy aircraft. He was later awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in air combat throughout the guadalcanal campaign during WWII.



