The Blue Grit Episode 7 Lt Col Jaime Humphries

Episode 7 is an interview with Lt Col Jaime Humphries, a Public Affairs officer who discusses the aftermath of dealing with the deadliest shooting in Iraq. He has an interesting perspective on moving forward and becoming productive in the midst of chaos and trauma.



The Blue Grit Podcast features conversations with current and former military leaders, mental health experts, elite athletes, veterans and other individuals who have overcome significant adversity. Each podcast will highlight tactics, techniques and procedures guests used to overcome profound challenges and how those TTPs may be employed to help current Airmen deal with their struggles. As a corollary, podcast will increase awareness of psychological health and assist in de-stigmatizing mental illness, normalize Airmen’s own struggles and internalize the message of hope and recovery.