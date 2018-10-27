The Blue Grit Episode Abby Schrodeder

Episode 6 features an interview with Abby Schroeder, the widow of Col Bill Schroder who was shot, defending the lives of others. Abby discusses her life after losing the love of her life. She continues to use strategies she has learned from the Air Force resiliency trainings, relying heavily and deliberately on the 4 pillars.



