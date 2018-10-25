A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew flies storm tracks over the New England fishing fleet warning of the impending Nor'easter Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. According to the National Weather Service, seas are supposed to be approximately 17-foot off shore over the weekend. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Air Station Cape Cod
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2018 13:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54369
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106155645.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard flies storm tracks over fishing fleet in New England, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
