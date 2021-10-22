Date Taken: 10.22.2018 Date Posted: 10.26.2018 03:15 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54357 Filename: 1810/DOD_106153929.mp3 Length: 00:19:47 Genre Blues Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 22 October 21st Theater Sustainment Command Radio Show: Cybersecurity, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.