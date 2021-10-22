(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    22 October 21st Theater Sustainment Command Radio Show: Cybersecurity

    22 October 21st Theater Sustainment Command Radio Show: Cybersecurity

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.22.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- Mr. Joe Delosreyes and Mr. Mike Lester from 21st TSC's cyber and security offices talked about work and home cybersecurity tips, Oct. 22, 2018 on AFN Kaiserslautern.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2018
    Date Posted: 10.26.2018 03:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54357
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106153929.mp3
    Length: 00:19:47
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22 October 21st Theater Sustainment Command Radio Show: Cybersecurity, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cyber
    cybersecurity
    21TSC
    CYBERCOM
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    CyberSchoolofExcellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT