Date Taken: 10.25.2018 Date Posted: 10.28.2018 19:37 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54356 Filename: 1810/DOD_106153529.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 181025 - Radio Newscast, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.