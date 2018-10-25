Today's story: Two flying training squadrons from Joint Base San Antonio Randolph, Texas, are seeing measurable benefits from a virtual reality program implemented earlier this year.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2018 15:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54331
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106152133.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, Air Force Radio News 25 October 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT