    Air Force Radio News 25 October 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama is working to improve Flight Commanders' leadership skills; and Air Force Materiel Command, or AFMC sees almost 90% of all Air Force fraud cases.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2018
    Date Posted: 10.25.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 25 October 2018 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Maxwell
    Flight
    air force
    Alabama
    fraud
    leadership skills
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Flight Commander
    Air University
    afmc
    Edge
    air force materiel command
    Edge Program

