Date Taken: 10.24.2018 Date Posted: 10.24.2018 15:18 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54323 Filename: 1810/DOD_106148519.mp3 Length: 00:02:08 Track # 1 Year 2018 Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 12

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - October 24, 2018, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.