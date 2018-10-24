Marine Minute

Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Southern Command recently returned home after deploying to Guatemala and Central America in the wake of the Volcan de Fuego eruption earlier this Summer. The Marines worked alongside local authorities to provide disaster relief and humanitarian assistance to the thousands of people effected by the volcano. SPMAGTF-Southern Command will return next year to continue the mission of providing humanitarian support to U.S.’s partner nations in Central and South America.



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines along with other U.S. and allied partner nation service members participated in Combined Unit Exercise 18.2 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, October 22nd. The training exercise allowed participants to share and integrate tactics, techniques, and procedures in order to further interoperability for future missions and operations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1915,

The original Marine Corps Recruit Depot was moved from Norfolk, Virginia and established at Parris Island, South Carolina.



