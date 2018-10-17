(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 835th Transportation Battalion offload cargo from the Green Lake cargo vessel

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Soldiers and Civilians with the 835th Transportation Battalion exercised
    readiness by conducting an offload of a cargo ship at the Naha Military
    Port. Marine Corporal Jonathan Pearson takes us to the Naha Military Port
    with the story.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2018
    Date Posted: 10.24.2018 03:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54313
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106146259.mp3
    Length: 00:01:29
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 835th Transportation Battalion offload cargo from the Green Lake cargo vessel, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    U.S. Army
    Naha
    AFN Okinawa
    Naha Military Port
    835th Transportation Battalion
    835th

