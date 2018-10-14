(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni hosts Special Olympics (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni hosts Special Olympics (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.14.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Jaxson Fryar 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News story of “MCAS Iwakuni hosts Special Olympics (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2018
    Date Posted: 10.24.2018 05:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54311
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106146215.mp3
    Length: 00:00:56
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni hosts Special Olympics (Radio), by PFC Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    football
    Special Olympics
    Japan
    soccer
    Marine Corps Community Services
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    tennis
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    cycling
    MCCS
    United States Marine Corps
    Semper Fit
    Iwakuni
    disc golf
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT