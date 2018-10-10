Shisa Fire CBRN Training

Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear units from different services as well as the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force conducted exercise Shisa Fire to increase readiness and cohesion with other CBRN elements. LCpl Luc Boatman takes us to the combat town on camp Hansen where they are conducting this exercise.
