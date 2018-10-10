(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shisa Fire CBRN Training

    Shisa Fire CBRN Training

    JAPAN

    10.10.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Okinawa

    Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear units from different services as well as the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force conducted exercise Shisa Fire to increase readiness and cohesion with other CBRN elements. LCpl Luc Boatman takes us to the combat town on camp Hansen where they are conducting this exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2018
    Date Posted: 10.24.2018 00:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54307
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106146073.mp3
    Length: 00:01:28
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shisa Fire CBRN Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    AFN Okinawa
    Okinawa Japan
    Shisa Fire
    LCpl Boatman

    • LEAVE A COMMENT