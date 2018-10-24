Today's story:
Submissions for the 2019 Air Force Spark Tank Competition are underway. The competition calls for airmen to unleash their innovative capacity and pitch their ideas to Air Force Senior Leaders.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2018 12:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54291
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106144278.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 24 October 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT