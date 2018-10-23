Today's story:
The Air Force is extending the high year of tenure or HYT limits for senior airmen through technical sergeants.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2018 11:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54284
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106144250.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 23 October 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
