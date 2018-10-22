(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KeesKast - Ep. 12 - Command Chief Kenneth Carter exit interview

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Suzanna Plotnikov 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Suzanna Plotnikov sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Carter, 81st Training Wing command chief, and talk about his career in the Air Force and the lessons he has learned.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2018
    Date Posted: 10.22.2018 16:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54281
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106141919.mp3
    Length: 00:17:12
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KeesKast - Ep. 12 - Command Chief Kenneth Carter exit interview, by A1C Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    command chief
    Keesler Air Force BAse

