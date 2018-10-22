Airman 1st Class Suzanna Plotnikov sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Carter, 81st Training Wing command chief, and talk about his career in the Air Force and the lessons he has learned.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2018 16:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54281
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106141919.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:12
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, KeesKast - Ep. 12 - Command Chief Kenneth Carter exit interview, by A1C Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT