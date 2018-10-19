Today's stories: Cyber Airmen assigned to the 557th Weather Wing, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, teamed with the defense innovation unit to improve the way airborne tankers schedule their flight plans.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2018 13:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54260
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106135499.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|29
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 October 2018 A, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT