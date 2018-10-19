(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 19 October 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.19.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Cyber Airmen assigned to the 557th Weather Wing, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, teamed with the defense innovation unit to improve the way airborne tankers schedule their flight plans.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2018
    Date Posted: 10.19.2018 13:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 19 October 2018 A, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

