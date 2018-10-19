(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.19.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Barracks Washington 8th & I hosted a parade for Retired Sgt. Maj. John Canley to honor his service and present him with the Medal of Honor flag on October 19th. The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, was in attendance. Sgt. Maj. Canley was awarded the Medal of Honor, October 17th, for his heroic actions at the battle of Hue City during the Vietnam War in 1968.

    Also in the news,
    Christian Hankins, a poolee from Marine Recruiting Station Frederick, Maryland, was recently recognized after he saved a disabled man’s life during a flood, October 11th. Hankins said that without the values and skills he learned during PT sessions with his recruiting station, he didn't know how he would have been able to save the man's life utilizing the fireman carry; a carry used during the Marine Combat Fitness Test. Hankins is slated to ship to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island next month for his recruit training.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2018
    Date Posted: 10.19.2018 12:30
