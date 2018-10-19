Marine Minute

Marine Barracks Washington 8th & I hosted a parade for Retired Sgt. Maj. John Canley to honor his service and present him with the Medal of Honor flag on October 19th. The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, was in attendance. Sgt. Maj. Canley was awarded the Medal of Honor, October 17th, for his heroic actions at the battle of Hue City during the Vietnam War in 1968.



Christian Hankins, a poolee from Marine Recruiting Station Frederick, Maryland, was recently recognized after he saved a disabled man’s life during a flood, October 11th. Hankins said that without the values and skills he learned during PT sessions with his recruiting station, he didn't know how he would have been able to save the man's life utilizing the fireman carry; a carry used during the Marine Combat Fitness Test. Hankins is slated to ship to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island next month for his recruit training.



