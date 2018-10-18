Air Force Radio News 18 October 2018 B

Today's stories: A new communication satellite for the Air Force launched on an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Wednesday. Also, a new podcast from the Contracting Directorate at Air Force Materiel Command will educate and inform government professionals across the globe.
