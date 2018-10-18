(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Sgt. Maj. John Canley, received the Medal of Honor at a White House Ceremony presented by President Donald Trump. From Jan. 31, to Feb. 6 1968 in the Republic of Vietnam, Canley, the company gunnery sergeant assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, took command of the company, led multiple attacks against enemy-fortified positions, rushed across fire-swept terrain despite his own wounds and carried wounded Marines into Hue City, including his commanding officer, to relieve friendly forces who were surrounded.

    Also in the news,
    The month of October is designated as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Marine Corps has recently announced the creation of a new cyberspace career field that provides a professionalized, highly-skilled workforce that can effectively employ cyberspace capabilities and effects in defense of the nation.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2018
    Date Posted: 10.18.2018 13:50
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
    DMAMAMM
    Sgt. Maj. John Canley

