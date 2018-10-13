Iwakuni Radio News story of "MCAS Iwakuni Fire Department hosts Open House for Fire Prevention Week (Package/Pkg)".
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2018 19:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54234
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106130073.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Fire Department hosts Open House for Fire Prevention Week, by LCpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT