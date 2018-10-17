(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 17 October 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Airmen impacted by hurricane Michael can apply for Stabilizing Assistance Grants. Also, the Royal Thailand Air Force signed an agreement joining 16 other nations who share Space Situational Awareness services and data with United States Strategic Command.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2018
    Date Posted: 10.17.2018 15:01
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Air Force Space Command
    AFSC
    Royal Thailand Air Force
    Air Force Aid Society
    AFAS
    United States Strategic Command
    AFRN
    18th Space Control Squadron
    Hurricane Michael
    Stabilizing Assistance Grants
    USSSTRATCOM

