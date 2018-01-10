The number 19 holds a special significance for the soldiers of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command this year. Army SGT Jesse Pilgrim gives us some insight as to why this number means so much.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2018 22:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54212
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106126154.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|27, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Daegu-Pacific Update-Team 19 (RAW), by SGT Jaeho Jang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT