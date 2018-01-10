(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Daegu-Pacific Update-Team 19 (RAW)

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Jaeho Jang 

    AFN Daegu

    The number 19 holds a special significance for the soldiers of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command this year. Army SGT Jesse Pilgrim gives us some insight as to why this number means so much.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Daegu-Pacific Update-Team 19 (RAW), by SGT Jaeho Jang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

