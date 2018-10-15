(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 15 October 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 15 October 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Air Force's top three leaders toured the damage from category four hurricane Michael at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida over the weekend. After the tour Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson talked about recovery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2018
    Date Posted: 10.15.2018 15:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54200
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106121486.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 23

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 October 2018 A, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    hurricane
    weather
    damage
    storm
    florida
    disaster
    tyndall
    disasterrelief
    AFRN
    hurricanemichael
    tyndallairforcebase
    tyndallairforcebaseflorida
    secretaryoftheairforce
    topthree
    heatherwilson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT