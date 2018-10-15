Air Force Radio News 15 October 2018 A

Today's story: The Air Force's top three leaders toured the damage from category four hurricane Michael at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida over the weekend. After the tour Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson talked about recovery.
